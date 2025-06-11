75°
Man arrested for Medicaid fraud in Baton Rouge
PAINCOURTVILLE — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly committing Medicaid fraud.
In 2023, agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received a complaint from the Louisiana Department of Health that Lenroy Brown, 52, was allegedly misrepresenting his income to get Medicaid benefits.
According to an affidavit, Brown earned $169,772.67 from 2021 to 2023, which was never disclosed to the LDH.
Brown received $16,758.03 in Medicaid benefits that he was not entitled to, according to his arrest warrant.
Special agents arrested Brown on Tuesday, and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of government benefits fraud.
This investigation is ongoing.
