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Darrow man arrested, allegedly stole riding lawnmower and trailer in Sorrento
SORRENTO — Deputies arrested a Darrow man who allegedly stole a lawnmower and trailer in Sorrento, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Leon Williams, 67, is charged with felony theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
The sheriff's office said it began investigating the theft on July 7, when a resident along Guedry Street reported that his Scag Tiger Cat II lawnmower and trailer had been stolen.
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Deputies found them in two separate locations in St. James Parish and arrested Williams, who was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
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