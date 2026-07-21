Darrow man arrested, allegedly stole riding lawnmower and trailer in Sorrento

SORRENTO — Deputies arrested a Darrow man who allegedly stole a lawnmower and trailer in Sorrento, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Leon Williams, 67, is charged with felony theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

The sheriff's office said it began investigating the theft on July 7, when a resident along Guedry Street reported that his Scag Tiger Cat II lawnmower and trailer had been stolen.

Deputies found them in two separate locations in St. James Parish and arrested Williams, who was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.