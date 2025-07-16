Man arrested for forgery; allegedly had impaired mother sign over $100,000 from annuity

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for forgery after he allegedly got his impaired mother to sign over $100,000 from an annuity set up to care for the mother despite not having power of attorney.

Arrest documents say Roy Jackson, 39, had his mother diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder withdraw from a $250,000 annuity set up for the mother's care into a bank account shared by only the mother and Jackson. Jackson did not have power of attorney over his mother, as his sister took care of her.

Officials said the cash value of the annuity, which totaled $170,148, was added from the annuity to the bank account. Additionally, the mother's Social Security benefits were transferred from her original bank account to the shared account.

When police spoke to the mother, she said her son, Jackson, picked her up and took her to the bank before signing documents. She said she could not remember at that time what Jackson told her she was signing.

Transaction history from March 2025 to April 2025 showed Jackson spent over $80,000 of the money put into the account. Deputies booked Jackson for forgery and exploitation of persons with infirmities.