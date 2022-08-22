Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10

BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled out of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers.

According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph.

State Police attempted to stop Martinez, but he kept going into East Baton Rouge Parish and exited onto College Drive. Troopers said they lost sight of the car, but found it nearby at an apartment complex on Barber Street.

Arrest documents said troopers pulled Martinez out of the car and handcuffed him. Martinez did not have a license, but was identified from a previous traffic violation.

Troopers said Martinez smelled like alcohol, so he preformed field sobriety tests. Martinez did poorly so he took a breathalyzer, which said his BAC was 0.13. The legal limit is 0.08.

Martinez was booked for aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, DWI, failure to stop and no drivers license.