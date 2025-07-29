87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at house

1 hour 35 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, July 29 2025 Jul 29, 2025 July 29, 2025 7:37 AM July 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a home in June. 

Jeffery Allen, 29, was arrested Monday. Witnesses requested an arrest warrant be issued for him after he allegedly shot at a man's home on Bimini Drive on June 8. 

The man said he was getting out of his car that morning when he saw Allen drive by, point a gun at him and start shooting. The man was unharmed, but his home was struck by multiple bullets. 

Trending News

Allen was arrested Monday for attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days