Man arrested for attempted first-degree murder following a January shooting near Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for attempted first-degree murder following a January shooting at an Advance Auto Parts store on Scenic Highway.

According to arrest records, responding officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived at the scene of the shooting on Jan. 17 to find a man who was shot in the leg during an alleged armed robbery.

The man told officers that two men approached him while he was sitting in his car in the parking lot of an abandoned apartment building on 79th Avenue. He claimed that the men demanded his belongings at gunpoint, with one of them shooting him in the leg before taking his cell phone. The man then drove to a nearby Advance Auto Parts for help.

Officers later learned that the victim knew one of the robbery suspects after he shared that he had given Shun Beardon, 23, a ride just before the robbery occurred. Beardon was allegedly assisting the man in finding a place to live after the two met at a gas station.

According to officers, phone records show both Beardon's and the victim's phones traveling east from the crime scene following the robbery as if they were in the same vehicle.

Beardon was arrested on Friday for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.