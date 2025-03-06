49°
Man arrested for allegedly stealing AT&T wire, left hundreds without service
PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested for allegedly stealing communication system wiring, which deputies say left hundreds of customers without service.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said David Allen Bezar, 45, was taken in to custody Wednesday by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bezar was booked for illegal possession of stolen property and possession of schedule II drugs - methamphetamine by LPSO.
Bezar was found with scraps of AT&T wire, copper bricks and handwritten notes detailing his operation, deputies say. Bezar will also be booked for felony theft, criminal conspiracy to commit theft and offenses against electronic mail providers once transferred to Tangipahoa Parish.
