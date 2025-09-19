Man arrested for allegedly running a drug ring across the street from a church

PONCHATOULA — Deputies arrested a Ponchatoula man for allegedly running a drug ring across the street from a church.

James Rodgers, Jr., 67, is accused of dealing crack laced with fentanyl from a home on South Range Road, across from a local church.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it received a tip about strange behavior at the house. After several days of observance, TPSO deputies searched the house, where they found cocaine, crack mixed with fentanyl and more than $8,600 in cash.

Rodgers was booked for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled dangerous substance within a drug-free zone.