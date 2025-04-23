Man arrested for allegedly extorting porn from young girls faces additional charges

LABADIEVILLE - A man is facing more charges relating to child pornography after he allegedly extorted young women from Florida and Washington.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office collaborated with a sheriff's office in Florida for the investigation. David Arvizu, 27, of Labadieville was found to be using social media to get inappropriate content from young girls.

Arvizu was also allegedly extorting the victims into providing additional content as well as having live chats with him.

Arvizu was originally arrested in January at the beginning of the investigation, but further search warrants have given deputies reason to charge him with an additional 229 counts relating to his alleged crimes.

His new charges include 138 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 77 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

He was booked for extortion, computer fraud, production of pornography involving juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and indecent behavior with juveniles. Since his arrest, he has remained in custody and awaits a bond hearing.