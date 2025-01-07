Latest Weather Blog
Labadieville man allegedly extorted inappropriate content from victims in Florida, Washington
LABADIEVILLE - A man was arrested for multiple charges relating to child pornography after he allegedly extorted young women from Florida and Washington.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office collaborated with a sheriff's office in Florida for the investigation. David Arvizu, 27, of Labadieville was found to be using social media to get inappropriate content from young girls.
Arvizu was also allegedly extorting the victims into providing additional content as well as having live chats with him.
On Monday, detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in Labadieville and arrested Arvizu for the exploitation of two teenage girls.
He was booked for extortion, computer fraud, production of pornography involving juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and indecent behavior with juveniles.
