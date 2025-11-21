Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for allegedly beating and robbing driver following car crash
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly beat and robbed a driver after they got into a wreck in August.
Jeffery Cooks, 24, was one of two drivers in a car crash on Aug. 30 at the intersection of Calumet Street and Geronimo Street.
Arrest documents say that after the crash, Cooks got out of his car, pointed a gun at the other driver and shouted, "I am going to kill you!" before punching him in the face and repeatedly kicking him.
The driver told police that the other three passengers in Cooks' vehicle began punching and hitting him with their guns, knocking him into a ditch.
Cooks and his passengers then allegedly robbed the driver at gunpoint of his wallet, cigarettes and loose change, as well as his cell phone from his car.
The driver ran away to a nearby friend's home and was later taken to the hospital with multiple head injuries, including a broken nose and ruptured blood vessels in his right eye.
When police arrived at the scene of the crash, Cooks allegedly told them that the other driver ran away after the crash for no reason before giving them the other driver's vehicle documents.
Cooks was arrested for armed robbery, second-degree battery, simple burglary, aggravated assault with a firearm and injuring public records.
