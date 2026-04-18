WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted by the Storm

SEATTLE — LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson has officially landed in Washington after being drafted by the WNBA's Seattle Storm.

In a video posted Wednesday night by the Storm, Johnson, wearing a retro Seattle SuperSonics jersey as she disembarked her plane at the airport in Seattle, was greeted by a swarm of cheering fans.

"Go Storm! Let's go," Johnson greeted the fans in the video.

She called the experience "the most beautiful welcome ever."

This was the most beautiful welcome ever thank you Seattle ???? https://t.co/YkR3HbVO6U — Flaujae 4?? (@Flaujae) April 16, 2026

On Monday, Johnson was drafted as the eighth overall pick of the WNBA Draft after spending four years on the court at LSU under the leadership of Kim Mulkey. Johnson is the 25th LSU player to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the seventh since Mulkey took over the Lady Tigers.