66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted by the Storm

Related Story

SEATTLE — LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson has officially landed in Washington after being drafted by the WNBA's Seattle Storm. 

In a video posted Wednesday night by the Storm, Johnson, wearing a retro Seattle SuperSonics jersey as she disembarked her plane at the airport in Seattle, was greeted by a swarm of cheering fans.

"Go Storm! Let's go," Johnson greeted the fans in the video. 

She called the experience "the most beautiful welcome ever." 

On Monday, Johnson was drafted as the eighth overall pick of the WNBA Draft after spending four years on the court at LSU under the leadership of Kim Mulkey. Johnson is the 25th LSU player to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the seventh since Mulkey took over the Lady Tigers.

News
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to...
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted by the Storm
SEATTLE — LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson has officially landed in Washington after being drafted by the WNBA's Seattle... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 Thursday, April 16, 2026 7:57:00 AM CDT April 16, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days