Man arrested for alleged connection to Enterprise Street shooting, murder

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives with the assistance of the BRPD Special Response Team arrested a man believed to be connected to a shooting that claimed the life of one.

Investigators believe that 39-year-old Joseph Berry is responsible for the shooting death of Sylvester Harrison, along with the shooting injury of a 25-year-old female.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday night on Enterprise Street. Harrison was found shot to death sitting inside of a vehicle. In addition, authorities also reported a woman was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Berry was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.