89°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested as accessory to murder after Geronimo Street shooting; third arrest in killing
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man they say helped a murder suspect "[elude] the city of Baton Rouge" after an April shooting on Geronimo Street.
Kevin Dale Evans, 40, was found dead in his home on April 6. Paul Thomas, 34, is accused of assisting the murder suspect, 19-year-old Joshua Mancusi-Ungaro.
Trending News
Hazel Mancusi-Ungaro, the suspect's aunt, was also arrested for being an accessory after the fact. Thomas was arrested in St. John Parish and booked for accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 6,600 Entergy customers out of power Thursday afternoon
-
Former head of LDWF pleads not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy charges
-
Man arrested as accessory to murder after Geronimo Street shooting; third arrest...
-
Third suspect arrested for murder after educator killed in Airline Highway shooting
-
EBRSO: Husband shot wife then himself in domestic murder-suicide on Boone Drive