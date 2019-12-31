44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested after three-hour standoff with police on Monet Drive

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After more than three hours of trying to convince a man to come outside of a home Tuesday afternoon, police say the suspect finally surrendered.

Police say Keandre Washington was arrested in connection to an incident that happened last week at the same apartment complex..

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the situation was first reported around 5 p.m. on Monet Drive, off Lobdell Boulevard. Washington was charged with aggravated assault with a fire arm and possession of a firearm along with having a warrant for probation and parole.

 

