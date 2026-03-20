Man arrested after search warrant led to drug bust in Hammond

HAMMOND — One man was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant for an illegal gun yielded over 700 grams of marijuana and over 200 grams of methamphetamine, the Hammond Police Department said.

Officials said the Hammond Police Department Narcotics Division and the HPD SWAT Team were conducting a search warrant on Jerod Wilson, 45, after they learned he was potentially in possession of a firearm with prior felony convictions.

After authorities arrested Wilson, a search of the home revealed over 700 grams of marijuana, over 200 grams of meth, over 100 grams of MDMA pills, 40 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 2.5 grams of cocaine, a scale and assorted ammunition.

Wilson was booked into the Hammond City Jail on multiple charges involving possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to distribute. Wilson had prior convictions related to drugs and possessing a firearm.

"As a result of these prior convictions and Wilson's continued disregard of the law, HPD will be forwarding the investigation to the United States Attorney's Office for potential federal prosecution," the Hammond Police Department said in a social media post Friday.