BRPD: Two injured in shooting on Annette Street after potential armed robbery

Friday, January 02 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday that left two people injured.

According to officers, the shooting took place on Annette Street around 1:12 p.m. BRPD said one person was on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, while another victim went to a medical facility seeking treatment after being shot.

Officials said the shooting is possibly a result of an attempted armed robbery. The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

