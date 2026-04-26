LSU baseball blows 5-run lead to drop series to Mississippi State

Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

STARKVILLE, Miss. - LSU baseball dropped game two and the series to Mississippi State 9-8 Saturday night. The Tigers had as much as a five-run lead until the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, LSU allowed the Bulldogs to walk in a run for a 7-3 LSU lead just before Jacob Parker hit a grand slam to tie the game at 7.

From there, State took the lead 8-7 from a Noah Sullivan RBI single followed by a throwing error. The Bulldogs added another run in that inning.

Offensively, the Tigers recorded three home runs on the night. Cade Arrambide started the party with a two-run shot in the first inning. Eddie Yamin gave LSU a five-run lead in the fifth inning with a three-run homer, his second of the year. In the ninth inning, Omar Serna hoped to ignite a comeback with a solo shot, but the lineup behind him couldn't drive in any more runs.

William Schmidt got the start for LSU on the mound. Schmidt threw for four innings and allowed three hits, two runs, three walks and struck out five.

Grant Fontenot closed the game for the Tigers and was charged with the loss. Fontenot threw two innings and allowed two runs on two hits, one walk and struck out five.

LSU falls to 24-20 on the season and 6-14 in the SEC. They'll close out the series in Starkville on Sunday at 1 p.m.