Man arrested after leaving dog outside to die during heat advisory

MANDEVILLE - A man was arrested Saturday after he left his dog outside to die during a heat advisory.

According to the St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies, Christopher Jackson's dog was found dead around 3 p.m., tied up in his yard on Jasmine Street without water, food or shelter.

Deputies said the heat index at the time was 114 degrees. A heat advisory was issued for the area and extended until 7 p.m.

Jackson was booked for aggravated animal cruelty. Animal Services took the dead dog's body.

“It is extremely hot outside. I plead to all pet owners to please make sure your pets have adequate water, food and some place to go to stay cool,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our pets cannot tell us when they are hot or when they are thirsty. They rely on us to care for them, and in this case this man failed to provide the bare minimum and his dog died as a result.”