Man arrested after getting vehicle stuck in mud at end of high-speed chase

NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested at the end of a high-speed chase in Assumption Parish when the stolen car he was driving got stuck in the mud.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies saw 18-yera-old Jamari Maddox driving a car stolen from Baton Rouge along La. 1, going very slow and committing lane violations.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle and Maddox took off, driving from La. 1 to La. 70 and then turning off into a business parking lot where the car got stuck in the mud.

Deputies said Maddox got out and tried to run but was quickly taken into custody. He was booked for aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen goods, two counts of resisting an officer, switched license plates and driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

After he was arrested, deputies learned that Maddox is wanted as a fugitive in Terrebonne Parish.