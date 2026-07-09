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Man arrested after disruption at Chicken Shack
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after he caused a disturbance at the Chicken Shack on N. Acadian Thruway.
According to the affidavit, Ronnie Davis was inside the business and stumbling around the parking lot displaying poor balance, slurred speech and emitting a strong odor of alcohol.
After running a search on Davis, authorities found he had multiple active warrants for his arrest including resisting an officer, driving while intoxicated and assault.
He was then booked into the EBRSO Parish Prison.
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