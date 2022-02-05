35°
Man arrested after burglarizing Baton Rouge Police Department
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after attempting to burglarize the Baton Rouge Police Department.
A spokesperson for the department said 30-year-old Tuan Nguyen was arrested Saturday afternoon.
Nguyen was charged with simple criminal damage of property, simple burglary and possession of schedule II drugs.
This is a developing story.
