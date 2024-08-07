94°
Man arrested after brandishing firearm during argument
NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested after he allegedly brandished a gun during an argument Tuesday evening.
Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to Gold Street when they found the complainant, who said she and the suspect, 32-year-old Rendell King, were in an argument when King showed a handgun.
Deputies searched King and found the aforementioned handgun as well as marijuana and oxycodone.
King was arrested for aggravated assault and various drug charges.
