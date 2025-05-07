Man arrested after argument at Baker crawfish boil led to fatal shooting

BAKER - Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man at a crawfish boil over the weekend.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Steven Berthelot, 44, after he spent days in a hospital due to his injuries.

Arrest documents said Berthelot was arguing with 27-year-old Gad Davis' mother at a family crawfish boil on Rolling Acres Drive Sunday. During the argument, Berthelot went into one of the bedrooms in the home and grabbed a gun.

Davis and another family member were able to grab the gun from Berthelot, but he grabbed another from inside the closet and allegedly shot and killed Davis.

The other family member also reportedly shot Berthelot during the exchange.

Berthelot was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

It was not immediately clear whether the unidentified family member would also be facing charges for allegedly shooting at Berthelot.