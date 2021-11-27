Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman's dog, breaking into her house

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a dog while it was locked in a kennel and then breaking into a home and threatening the owner.

Baton Rouge police officers said 35-year-old Richard Lovely went to a woman's home on Balis Drive around 1 a.m. and shot her dog while it was sitting in a kennel on an enclosed porch.

Arrest documents say after shooting the dog, the man went into the home and confronted a woman inside about his missing cell phones. She told police while the man was asking her questions, he was holding a gun and she feared that he would shoot her.

Police arrested Lovely at the scene. He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, illegal use of a weapon, home invasion and misrepresentation during booking.