Man facing theft charges after selling tractor to Pierre Part resident in 2022

PIERRE PART — Deputies said Wednesday a man is facing a theft charge connected to the sale of a tractor in June 2022.

Ryan Michael White, 33, of Denham Springs, is charged with felony theft.

Deputies said the buyer reported that he never received any paperwork from White proving legitimate ownership.

White was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Saturday.

He posted a $15,000 bond.

White reached out to WBRZ, to say the tractor was not stolen. He owned the tractor and sold it to someone a few years ago. He said the company who manufactured the tractor repossessed it by mistake, so the new owner called police to try to recoup his losses. White says the company told him they don't know why the tractor was repossessed and are trying to fix the issue.

We've reached out to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office for an update and are waiting to hear back.