Man arrested after allegedly raping woman inside her home

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of forcing his way inside a woman's home and raping her.

According to authorities, Samuel Landaverde Polanco showed up to the victim's workplace, Friday night while she was still on the clock and started arguing with her. Soon after the victim left work to go home.

Once she arrived at her home Polanco forced his way in her car. Where he then dragged the victim out of her vehicle and inside her home where she was assaulted.

The victim told deputies she attempted to flee by locking herself in a bedroom, but Polanco forced the door open. Deputies say the victim's 13-year-old son was present at the time of the attack, witnessing some of the assault.

Later that night, the victim says Polanco woke up and raped her. She went on further, saying Polanco appeared under the influence of alcohol.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where authorities noticed several bruises on her arms and wrist.

Polanco was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree rape.