Man arrested, accused of setting car on fire Sunday

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday after setting a car on fire along Airline Highway on Sunday. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said witnesses told fire investigators that 33-year-old Lakendric Brandon deliberately set the car on fire along Airline Highway, between Hanks Drive and Evangeline Street. 

Brandon was arrested and booked for simple arson. 

