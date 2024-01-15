41°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested, accused of setting car on fire Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday after setting a car on fire along Airline Highway on Sunday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said witnesses told fire investigators that 33-year-old Lakendric Brandon deliberately set the car on fire along Airline Highway, between Hanks Drive and Evangeline Street.
Trending News
Brandon was arrested and booked for simple arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother, 1-year-old found shot to death in Gonzales home; one person in...
-
Livingston Parish Council starts off new year with ambitious agenda
-
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Starbucks wins union election amid nationwide movement
-
D.R Horton facing heat after announcing HOA fees will soon be raised...
-
American Civil Rights activist reconnects with children she met during work to...