91°
Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly struck telephone pole, fled police after leading law enforcement on multi-parish chase
BATON ROUGE - Police and state troopers arrested a man who allegedly led them on a multi-parish chase before crashing into a telephone pole in a neighborhood early Thursday morning.
State troopers said they tried to perform a traffic stop with the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Eric Coleman, on I-10 in Ascension Parish. Coleman sped away, going over 100 mph and allegedly committing numerous traffic violations, before entering residential areas in Baton Rouge and crashing into a telephone pole.
Coleman got out of the car and tried to run but was taken into custody with the help of the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Trending News
No one was injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Councilman Anthony Kenney hosting series of events aimed at...
-
Man arrested for vandalizing at least two businesses in Denham Springs Antique...
-
Dollar General recalls coffee brand after glass shards found in packaging
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Read about the march from Bogalusa to Baton Rouge as...
-
Denham Springs reflects on ninth anniversary of devastating 2016 flooding