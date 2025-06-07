92°
Man allegedly shot victim in ear during argument

By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies were called to a reported shooting that stemmed from an argument and left one person with a gunshot wound to his ear. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Brown Road in Denham Springs Friday evening. Deputies said the victim and the alleged shooter, who was identified as 20-year-old Trevor Borne, got into an argument before Borne shot at him. 

Witnesses were able to help deputies and Borne was found in East Baton Rouge Parish. He was booked in Livingston for one count of attempted second-degree murder. 

