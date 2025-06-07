92°
Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly shot victim in ear during argument
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies were called to a reported shooting that stemmed from an argument and left one person with a gunshot wound to his ear.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Brown Road in Denham Springs Friday evening. Deputies said the victim and the alleged shooter, who was identified as 20-year-old Trevor Borne, got into an argument before Borne shot at him.
Witnesses were able to help deputies and Borne was found in East Baton Rouge Parish. He was booked in Livingston for one count of attempted second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: Legacy Letters come to Baton Rouge during 'Summer...
-
Young cinephiles gather at Goodwood Library for 'The Wild Robot' to kick...
-
Volunteers make sandwiches to 'Fill the Fridge' on Government Street
-
9-year-old says trip to BR Zoo during event for medically vulnerable kids...
-
Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon transfers to Oklahoma
-
Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Baseball Super Regionals!
-
LSU defense stays consistent
-
Health experts, coaches talk about high heat for LSU Super Regional against...