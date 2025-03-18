Man accused of vehicle burglaries at Livingston apartment complexes taken into custody, deputies say

LIVINGSTON — A man accused of stealing from vehicles overnight at three Livingston apartment complexes was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

On March 15, deputies began investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that happened overnight at The Village, The Retreat and The Palms apartments, all located near Buddy Ellis Road. In each incident, the car windows were smashed before items were stolen.

Throughout the investigation, deputies identified the thief as Cannon Burnell, 28, and found him to be in possession of gloves and several tools.

Burnell was arrested for 15 counts of simple burglary and is expected to face additional charges.