Man accused of stealing ATV wanted by Baton Rouge Police

Photo: Capital Region Crime Stoppers

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man accused of stealing an ATV from North Airway Drive.

The man is accused of stealing the ATV on Oct. 18, police said. The man was seen on surveillance footage wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, camo pants and a backpack.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Photo: Capital Region Crime Stoppers