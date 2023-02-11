46°
Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning

Saturday, February 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning.

According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.

State Fire Marshal deputies later confirmed the blaze was intentionally set and identified Ross as a suspect.

Authorities found Ross in Laplace, and he was taken into custody. He was transferred to Tangipahoa Parish and booked into jail for simple arson and felony stalking.

