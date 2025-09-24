79°
Man accused of setting Glen Oaks Drive house on fire arrested on arson charges

3 hours 36 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, September 24 2025 Sep 24, 2025 September 24, 2025 9:59 AM September 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of setting a fire at a Glen Oaks Drive home was arrested on arson charges. 

Joseph Morgan IV, 31, was charged with simple arson on Tuesday after the Sept. 5 house fire.

According to Baton Rouge Fire officials, the Glen Oaks Drive house fire happened close to midnight. After investigators determined the cause to be arson, Morgan, an occupant of the home, was named as a suspect and arrested. 

