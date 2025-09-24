79°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of setting Glen Oaks Drive house on fire arrested on arson charges
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of setting a fire at a Glen Oaks Drive home was arrested on arson charges.
Joseph Morgan IV, 31, was charged with simple arson on Tuesday after the Sept. 5 house fire.
According to Baton Rouge Fire officials, the Glen Oaks Drive house fire happened close to midnight. After investigators determined the cause to be arson, Morgan, an occupant of the home, was named as a suspect and arrested.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 people shot at immigration detention facility in Dallas and the shooter...
-
Two dead after Amtrak train in Mardi Gras Line hits vehicle in...
-
Local organization remembers anniversary of Battle of Baton Rouge during American Revolution
-
2une In Previews: Inaugural Fried Chicken Festival 5K Run/Walk in New Orleans
-
Trump administration cuts to the Upward Bound program will impact Baton Rouge...
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity