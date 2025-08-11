Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of second-degree murder after woman overdoses on meth he allegedly sold her
ST. GEORGE — East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies accused a man of second-degree murder after a woman overdosed on methamphetamine that he allegedly sold her.
In May, deputies found a woman dead in the upstairs bedroom of a home on Chippendale Drive off Tiger Bend Road. Nearby, investigators found a glass meth pipe and her cell phone. Toxicology reports revealed fentanyl, THC, antidepressants and meth in her system, and her death was ruled an accidental overdose.
After searching her cell phone, deputies discovered text messages between her and Darren Curry, 45, showing that he had allegedly been selling her methamphetamine for months.
Arrest documents show that Facebook messages and call logs from May 16, the woman's last night alive, suggest that she bought meth from Curry that night.
Curry was booked on second-degree murder and possession of a Schedule I substance.
