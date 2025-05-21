Man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint on South Acadian Thruway arrested as fugitive

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint on South Acadian Thruway in April was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Anthony Maggitt, 34, allegedly held a woman at gunpoint while she was in her car on South Acadian near I-10 on April 13, Baton Rouge Police said. Police added that Maggitt forced the woman into his car and took her keys, cash, purse and phone before leaving.

Maggitt was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force as a fugitive on May 16.

On Tuesday, he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping and access device fraud charges.

He was previously arrested for burglary, battery and robbery charges, among others, police said.