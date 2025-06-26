92°
Man accused of killing EBR Schools employee to undergo sanity hearing

3 hours 8 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 June 26, 2025 10:14 AM June 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of murdering an East Baton Rouge Parish Schools employee in 2024 is set to go before a judge later this year to determine whether he is fit to face trial, court records indicate.

On Sept. 29, Jaymie Thomas is set to go before a judge for a sanity hearing to determine if he is competent to stand trial for the killing of EBR Parish School System employee Marcus Spears.

Thomas, 19, was arrested in October 2024 after Spears' body was found off Alexander Avenue.

Spears' body was missing for multiple days before Thomas was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

