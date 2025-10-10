Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of kicking dog to death in 2023 arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of kicking a dog to death in 2023 was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies earlier this week.
Daniel Decuir, 26, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after a warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2023.
According to the affidavit, a witness saw Decuir walk into the living room of a Rampart Court home on June 13, 2023, where the dog's kennel was located. About 30 minutes later, the witness told deputies that the dog, no longer in its kennel, was unresponsive. Decuir later left the home.
When the witness asked Decuir what happened over the phone, Decuir said that "I was so mad I kicked it."
The dog was then brought to a nearby veterinary clinic, where it was pronounced dead, having suffered multiple fractures to its skull.
A warrant was issued for Decuir's arrest on June 16.
