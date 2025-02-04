76°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of fatally shooting man inside burning car at Oswego Street apartments arrested for murder
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of fatally shooting a man inside a burning car at an Oswego Street apartment building was arrested Tuesday.
Jonathan Christopher, 59, is accused of killing 37-year-old Robert Hills on Friday.
Police said Hills was found dead after being shot multiple times inside the car around 9:11 p.m. Police added that the vehicle was on fire and had crashed into the apartments.
According to arrest records, Christopher lives at the Oswego apartments off Plank Road.
Christopher was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern hoops wins thriller over Jackson St.
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball defeats Mississippi State 81-67 Sunday
-
LSU men's basketball drops fourth straight game to Texas, 89-58
-
Southern women's basketball drops SWAC contest to Alcorn in overtime
-
No. 3 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Missouri and scores highest team...