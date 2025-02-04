76°
Man accused of fatally shooting man inside burning car at Oswego Street apartments arrested for murder

1 hour 12 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, February 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of fatally shooting a man inside a burning car at an Oswego Street apartment building was arrested Tuesday.

Jonathan Christopher, 59, is accused of killing 37-year-old Robert Hills on Friday.

Police said Hills was found dead after being shot multiple times inside the car around 9:11 p.m. Police added that the vehicle was on fire and had crashed into the apartments.

According to arrest records, Christopher lives at the Oswego apartments off Plank Road.

Christopher was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property charges.

