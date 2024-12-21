Man accused of drug dealing arrested after motorcycle, car crash on Government Street

45°
Saturday, December 21 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of drug dealing was arrested after police found drugs in a motorcycle after it crashed into a car crash on Government Street.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jared Barber on Friday night after the crash on Government Street between South 10th Street and East Boulevard.

Officers said that the motorcycle crashed into the car around 9:24 p.m. and the bike's operator left the scene shortly after. Later, police said they identified Barber as the motorcycle operator.

Police said Barber was hiding an item in nearby bushes, which a subsequent search revealed to be 10 baggies of suspected cocaine and one codeine pill. They also seized $993 in cash.

Barber was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges including possession with the intent to distribute, as well as traffic violations. He was booked with a $25,400 bond.

