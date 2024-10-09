83°
Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of attempted murder arrested after fleeing from officers
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of attempted murder was apprehended after fleeing from officers Wednesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department took Christopher Cooper, 34, into custody at the corner of Gayosa and North 19th streets.
Cooper is allegedly tied to an attempted murder investigation from May 30. He was a suspect in a shooting that happened on North Acadian Thruway. Paperwork alleges Cooper was involved in an argument with another man there, which escalated into a larger-scale fight and eventually a shooting.
Trending News
Arrest documents showed he was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Suspect accused of attempted murder arrested after fleeing from officers
-
Baton Rouge Police Department hosting K-9 competition demonstration Thursday
-
Four people taken to hospital with burns from Baton Rouge chemical plant
-
Deputies investigating fatal overnight crash on Highland Road that left 24-year-old mother...
-
REPORT: Saints QB Derek Carr expected to miss weeks with oblique injury