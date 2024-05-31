Man accused of Ascension Parish carjacking and separate rape arrested in Houston

HOUSTON — A man who was wanted in Ascension Parish crimes including a rape and separate kidnapping and carjacking has been captured in Houston, arrest records show.

Zachary Alphonse Hendricks, 30, was arrested there Tuesday in two burglaries and for allegedly evading arrest. After that arrest, authorities discovered the outstanding warrants from Ascension Parish. He was then held as a fugitive.

Hendricks has waived extradition back to Louisiana, Texas court records show.

According to an Ascension Parish arrest warrant, Hendricks is accused of beating, choking and kidnapping a woman with whom he'd had a romantic relationship. She went to a Gonzales convenience store before dawn on May 13 to help him with car trouble. Using her phone as a flashlight, Hendricks reportedly saw a message from another man arrive on the phone, which sparked an argument.

Hendricks is accused of punching her repeatedly in the face, forcing her into her car and driving away. She jumped out of the car near Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge, walked to a gas station and called her parents, the warrant said.

The attack left her with a broken nose, eye injuries, a hairline fracture of her right forearm and cuts inside her mouth, deputies said.

Hendricks had multiple active arrest warrants at the time of the May 13 incident, including one for a December 2021 second-degree rape in Darrow. Crime Stoppers issued a notice about Hendricks in March 2024, which said he was wanted on domestic abuse, child endangerment, aggravated assault and theft charges.

Hendricks also has a criminal record of burglaries, assault, evading arrest and parole violations in Harris County dating back to April 2015. Court records show both Houston and Baton Rouge addresses for him.