Man accused of 2023 Baton Rouge shooting booked on murder charges after arrest in Concordia Parish

34 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, March 07 2025 Mar 7, 2025 March 07, 2025 12:21 PM March 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of murdering two people on Mission Drive was arrested more than two years after the killings.

Keante Burton, 26, is accused of the first-degree murders of Rajanee Williams, 21, and Dejonte Williams, 18, in January 2023.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the two people were shot on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue on Jan. 27, 2023. Rajanee Williams died at the scene, while Dejonte Williams died after being brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Burton was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Concordia Parish on Feb 21, 2025.

He was then extradited to Baton Rouge on Thursday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

