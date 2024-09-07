Man accused in Electric Depot shooting arrested for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of shooting a person at the Electric Depot in August was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday.

According to the arrest report, a group of women were physically fighting in courtyard near KOK Wings and Red Stick Social on Aug. 21. One of the women called her uncle, who arrived and sat in his car until he saw 19-year-old Terrance Anderson Jr. yelling at his niece.

BRPD said the man got out of his car and confronted Anderson. When the man was walking away, Anderson pulled out a gun and fired seven shots — one of which hit the victim in his hip and another hit his car. Officers said Anderson ran to the parking lot and left in his friend's car.

Anderson was booked with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and simple criminal damage to property.