Man, 52, dies in hospital after overnight shooting near his Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - A man died after shots were fired near his home late Sunday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Darnell Martin, 52, was shot on North 39th Street, just north of Fairfields Avenue, shortly before midnight. Martin was taken to a hospital where he later died.
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.
