Mail worker held at gunpoint, sprayed with mace during robbery in Spanish Town

File photo

BATON ROUGE - A mail person was sprayed with mace and robbed in broad daylight while making deliveries in the Spanish Town area.

According to a search warrant, the attack happened before 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 near the intersection of N 8th Street and North Street.

The victim told officers she had just made a delivery to a nearby apartment when a man approached her with a red envelope in hand. When the mail worker asked whether he was looking to mail the letter, the man said "yes" and then pulled a firearm from his pocket.

The man then reportedly shouted at the victim and snatched her work keys from her hand before spraying the woman in the face with mace.

The victim told officers she saw two men running from her work truck and getting into a silver Camaro as she ran for help. A witness described seeing the same vehicle fleeing the scene, and officers later obtained video showing that car tailing the mail truck through the neighborhood.

Police later found a silver Camaro matching the one seen during the robbery and made a traffic stop. Two occupants inside the car were taken in for questioning, one of whom was positively identified by the victim as the man who attacked her.

Police records said the victim went to a hospital and had to take prescription medication for days to dissolve the remaining mace from her eyes.

It's unclear whether any arrests have been made in the robbery. WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information on a possible suspect.