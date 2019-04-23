74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Magical: Vans to make Harry Potter-themed collection

3 hours 27 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 April 23, 2019 8:35 AM April 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A popular footwear company has announced it will soon have a Harry Potter-themed collection which will include shoes, apparel, and more.  

Vans announced Monday it was working on a "magical" collaboration with "The Boy Who Lived" and "The Chosen One," USA Today reports.  

 

"Vans and HARRY POTTER collaborated to conjure up a magical collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories for witches, wizards, and muggles alike," said the company online.

Details about the collection are limited, but Vans did show four patters representing the four houses at Hogwarts with their mascots as part of the design. Click here for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days