Madison Prep, University High cruise to wins
BATON ROUGE - The University High and Madison Prep football teams dominated their respective games Thursday night.
University High 57, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
The Cubs are now 3-1 this season. Collegiate falls to 0-4
Madison Prep 54, Glen Oaks 0
The Chargers picked up their first win of the fall. Glen Oaks is now 0-4
