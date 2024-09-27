67°
Madison Prep, University High cruise to wins

Thursday, September 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The University High and Madison Prep football teams dominated their respective games Thursday night.

University High 57, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

The Cubs are now 3-1 this season. Collegiate falls to 0-4

Madison Prep 54, Glen Oaks 0

The Chargers picked up their first win of the fall. Glen Oaks is now 0-4

