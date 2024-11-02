73°
Madison Prep holds off University High to win District 6-3A title

2 hours 20 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2024
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep claimed the District 6-3A championship Thursday night with a 14-6 win over University High.

Two Alfred McKnight touchdowns in the first half put the Chargers on top 14-6 at the break. Madison Prep then blanked the Cubs in the second half.

Madison Prep (6-3, 5-0) now waits for their playoff position.

University High (7-2, 4-1) ends their regular season with Port Allen next Friday, November 8.

