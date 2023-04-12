Lynch: Justice Department will help in wounded Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Attorney General Loretta Lynch has told community leaders in Baton Rouge that the Department of Justice will help their city overcome the violent tragedies that have shaken Louisiana's state capital in the past month.



Baton Rouge is reeling from protests over the death of a 37-year-old black man at the hands of white police officers on July 5 and from the killing on July 17 of three officers in a shootout with a lone gunman angry at police.



Lynch spent Friday morning meeting with police officers and first responders before sitting down to hear from ministers, judges, activists and business leaders.

Lynch also met with four of Alton Sterling's five children and their mothers, for what she called a "condolence call." She praised Sterling's family members for calling for "peace and calm" in the wake of his death.

Lynch said she did not discuss the U.S. Justice Department's investigation into Sterling's death. She also said she would not provide any new details about the investiagtion and declined to comment about how long it might take to conduct.



Lynch said the "eyes of the country and the eyes of the world" are upon Baton Rouge. Lynch promised the Justice Department's long-term help.